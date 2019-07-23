OCHA Ukraine Situation Report, 23 Jul 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

Over 1,200 houses in Government controlled areas of Luhanska oblast need urgent repair ahead of winter

Ukraine Humanitarian Fund becomes operational

Ways forward on practical solutions for internally displaced people, despite challenges with funding a national IDP Strategy

Economic situation of conflict-affected people continues to worsen, while funds to assist them fall short

Over 1,200 houses in Government controlled areas of Luhanska oblast need urgent repair ahead of winter

Despite a relative decrease in the scale of armed clashes since 2015, regular shelling continues unabated in eastern Ukraine, causing significant damage to critical civilian infrastructure and houses. The Government of Ukraine and international aid organizations have been unable to keep pace with the recurring needs, due to lack of required funds.

**Significant damages yet to be addressed, as winter approaches **The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) recently published the results of a humanitarian shelter damage assessment in the Government-controlled areas (GCA) of Luhanska oblast, conducted with the support from the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) in late 2018. The assessment provides an overview of the damage caused to housing, associated repair costs, and challenges faced by affected families.

The assessment covers the raions of Popasna, Novoaidar and Stanytsia Luhanska as well as the city of Lysychansk due to their proximity to the “contact line” but also the level of previous hostilities in the area. The assessment reveals that some 1,290 houses need urgent repairs – over 95 per cent of them in Popasna and Stanytsia Luhanska raions. Some 90 per cent require light and medium repairs; many are single-story single-family houses.

According to the assessment, these needs may further increase – as the security situation improves, many internally displaced persons (IDPs) are also likely to return, creating additional shelter needs. The heightened need for repair works occurs annually due to the oncoming chilly months of autumn and frosty cold months of winter.

Intentions to return and stay, despite lack of resources to repair damage homes

Despite insecurity, lack of livelihoods, and disrupted water supply and wastewater systems, most of the affected residents intend to stay in their communities. While they are hoping to repair their houses, support for this will be difficult to access.

Government shelter assistance remains inaccessible to some 9 per cent of families (who would otherwise qualify for assistance) in the titled locations, due to the absence of formal documentation confirming the tenure rights or rights of ownership. The process of receiving relevant documentation through courts required to access shelter assistance usually takes up to 12 months and may cost up to UAH10,000 in fees.

In the absence of easily accessible State support for repairing private houses, the assessment notes that people’s hope is for international assistance. A large share of the support with repair works is still carried out by international humanitarian actors such as the Norwegian Refugee Council, People in Need, ADRA, UNHCR and other organizations working in these areas, under the coordination of the Shelter and NFI Cluster. This is an urgent call for donors to strengthen their support for humanitarian shelter programmes.

So far this year, over 35,000 people have benefited from the support provided through the shelter-related projects. In 2018, such projects reached more than 140,000 people helping them with housing repairs, distribution of fuel, heaters and non-food items, winterization support and repairs of essential utility networks.