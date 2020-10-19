OCHA Ukraine Situation Report, 19 October 2020 [EN/RU/UK]

HIGHLIGHTS

As of 19 October 2020, there are 303,638 people confirmed to have COVID-19 in Government-controlled areas of Ukraine, including 9,600 cases in eastern Ukraine.

There are reportedly 6,630 confirmed COVID-19 cases in areas beyond Government control, including 413 deaths.

Operation of crossing points in eastern Ukraine lacks a coordinated, systematic approach.

Since the start of the conflict in 2014, the fundamental human right to education of children in eastern Ukraine has been under threat.