Ukraine

OCHA Ukraine Situation Report, 19 October 2020 [EN/RU/UK]

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

HIGHLIGHTS

As of 19 October 2020, there are 303,638 people confirmed to have COVID-19 in Government-controlled areas of Ukraine, including 9,600 cases in eastern Ukraine.

There are reportedly 6,630 confirmed COVID-19 cases in areas beyond Government control, including 413 deaths.

Operation of crossing points in eastern Ukraine lacks a coordinated, systematic approach.
Since the start of the conflict in 2014, the fundamental human right to education of children in eastern Ukraine has been under threat.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Related Content