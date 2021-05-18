Ukraine
OCHA Ukraine Situation Report, 18 May 2021 [EN//UK]
Attachments
HIGHLIGHTS
As of 18 May 2021, there are 2,160,095 people confirmed to have COVID-19 in Government-controlled areas of Ukraine, including 112,245 cases in eastern Ukraine.
As of 18 May 2021, there are reportedly 40,193 confirmed COVID-19 cases in areas beyond Government control.
Ukraine’s population readiness to get a COVID-19 vaccine remains relatively low compared with other Western countries.
A year in review: movement restrictions across the “contact line” in eastern Ukraine
TRENDS
COVID-19 update (Government-controlled areas)
Ministry of Health of Ukraine confirms 2,160,095 cases as of 18 May 2021.
First case: 29 February 2020 .
Total cases: 2,160,095(as of 18 May 2021)
Total deaths: 48,469.
People vaccinated: 948,325 received the first dose as of 18 May 2021, and 27,454 persons received both doses.
Luhanska oblast (GCA): 25,396 confirmed cases (2,711 active cases and 833 deaths); 19,880 persons received the first dose of the vaccine, and 185 both doses.
Donetska oblast (GCA): 86,849 confirmed cases (10,104 active cases and 2,061 deaths); 41,451 persons received the first dose of the vaccine, and 493 both doses.
Borders/flights: On 13 March 2020, Ukraine closed 94 crossing points and suspended pedestrian crossing through the remaining 49 crossing points with neighbouring countries (i.e., Belarus, Hungary, Moldova, Poland, Romania, the Russian Federation, and Slovakia) to prevent the spread of the virus. On 29 May, Ukraine reopened all crossing points with EU countries and Moldova from its side. On 7 July, Ukraine reopened some crossing points with Belarus and the Russian Federation.
Ukraine also resumed international and domestic passenger flights from 15 June 2020 and international bus services (with countries allowing entry/exit) from 17 June 2020 after the suspension of international passenger transportation from 17 March 2020.
Currently, to cross the border into Ukraine, foreigners and stateless persons, with some exceptions**, are required to provide proof of medical insurance** that is valid in Ukraine for the duration of the stay that will provide coverage of costs associated with the treatment of COVID-19, as well as any necessary observation period. Furthermore, foreign nationals must provide a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours before the arrival. From 2 May 2021, the Government banned entry into Ukraine for foreign nationals and stateless persons who arrived from India or stayed in its territory for at least seven days during 14 days before arrival.
Containment measures: In mid-March, the Government of Ukraine imposed quarantine restrictions to minimize the risk of transmission across the country, including in the conflict-affected area of eastern Ukraine. In May, these restrictions began to be eased based on the fulfilment of criteria adopted on both sides of the “contact line”. In GCA, an adaptive quarantine was introduced to counter the spread of the virus. Oblasts have been divided into the “red/orange/yellow/green” COVID-19 risk level regions based on two indicators (starting from 28 September): the COVID-19 hospital bed occupancy and COVID-19 incidence rate. The COVID-19 restrictive measures are implemented in cities and raions within oblasts in accordance with their risk levels. The adaptive quarantine currently in place has been extended until 30 June 2021.
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
- To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.