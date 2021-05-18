OCHA Ukraine Situation Report, 18 May 2021 [EN/RU/UK]

HIGHLIGHTS

As of 18 May 2021, there were reportedly 40,358 confirmed COVID-19 cases in areas beyond Government control.

As of 18 May 2021, there are 2,160,095 people confirmed to have COVID-19 in Government-controlled areas of Ukraine, including 112,245 cases in eastern Ukraine.

TRENDS

COVID-19 update (Government-controlled areas)

Ministry of Health of Ukraine confirms 2,160,095 cases as of 18 May 2021.

First case: 29 February 2020.

Total cases: 2,160,095 (as of 18 May 2021)

Total deaths: 48.469.

People vaccinated: 948,325 received the first dose as of 18 May 2021, and 27,454 persons received both doses.

Luhanska oblast (GCA): 25,396 confirmed cases (2,711 active cases and 833 deaths); 19,880 persons received the first dose of the vaccine, and 185 both doses.

Donetska oblast (GCA): 86,849 confirmed cases (10,104 active cases and 2,061 deaths); 41,451 persons received the first dose of the vaccine, and 493 both doses.

Borders / flights: On 13 March 2020, Ukraine closed 94 crossing points and suspended pedestrian crossing through the remaining 49 crossing points with neighboring countries (ie, Belarus, Hungary, Moldova, Poland, Romania, the Russian Federation, and Slovakia) to prevent the spread of the virus. On 29 May, Ukraine reopened all crossing points with EU countries and Moldova from its side. On 7 July , Ukraine reopened some crossing points with Belarus and the Russian Federation.

Ukraine also resumed international and domestic passenger flights from 15 June 2020 and international bus services (with countries allowing entry / exit) from 17 June 2020 after the suspension of international passenger transportation from 17 March 2020.

Currently, to cross the border into Ukraine, foreigners and stateless persons, with some exceptions , are required to provide proof of medical insurance that is valid in Ukraine for the duration of the stay that will provide coverage of costs associated with the treatment of COVID- 19, as well as any necessary observation period. Furthermore, foreign nationals must provide a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours before the arrival. From 2 May 2021, the Government banned entry into Ukraine for foreign nationals and stateless persons who arrived from India or stayed in its territory for at least seven days during 14 days before arrival.