OCHA Ukraine Situation Report - 18 Jun 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

Economic situation of conflict-affected people continues to worsen, while funds to assist them fall short

Integration of internally displaced persons in Ukraine remains a challenge

Attacks on education facilities in eastern Ukraine have tripled, while funds to assist remain at record lows

Ukraine Humanitarian Fund - an effective and agile response by all, for all

ANALYSIS

The assessment, which included primary data collection from some 820 families living within 20 kilometres of the “contact line” in the Government controlled areas (GCA) of Donetska and Luhanska oblasts, examined the impact of the conflict on household economic security, employment and income. The findings showed that a reduced employment market, limited trade and decreased industrial production due to the conflict, have led to high inflation rates, and significantly reduced economic capacity among the conflict-affected families.

Almost half of the residents surveyed in the Government controlled areas (GCA) of Donetska and Luhanska oblasts, indicated that they depended solely on their pensions as the main source of income. Some 10 per cent were unemployed, including due to health or disability reasons. As inflation rates continue to climb, reaching some 11 per cent in the areas at the time of the survey (February -March 2019), nearly all pensioners reported that their pensions did not keep pace with rising prices. This has had a negative impact on people’s spending power, with almost half of the conflict-affected families reportedly having to use negative coping practices to make their ends meet- including spending savings, buying food on credit, borrowing food, or selling family assets. Alarmingly, one-third of families – the majority headed by older people - reported having to reduce essential healthcare spending as a coping strategy to get by.

The assessment once again demonstrates the complexity of the conflict and its negative consequences on civilians. Its impact on the economic security of the region, once the industrial heartland of Ukraine, continues to exacerbate people’s vulnerability. With winter on the horizon, the difficult household economic condition is likely to be exacerbated, when temperatures plummet below -20 degrees Celsius, and the costs of utilities such as heating, increase. The findings also showed that families generally spent around 20 per cent of their limited income on heating.

Humanitarian needs therefore, remain manifold and severe, especially in the areas along the “contact line”. While aid organisations provide support where they can, the lack of funding is one of the main challenges that prevents them from reaching everyone who needs support. As of early June, the 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan, which appeals for US$162 million to reach with aid 2.3 million people, is only 16 per cent funded.