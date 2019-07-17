OCHA Ukraine Situation Report, 17 Jul 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

Ukraine Humanitarian Fund becomes operational

Ways forward on practical solutions for internally displaced people, despite challenges with funding a national IDP Strategy

Economic situation of conflict-affected people continues to worsen, while funds to assist them fall short

Integration of internally displaced persons in Ukraine remains a challenge

OCHA, under the leadership of the Humanitarian Coordinator (HC), has launched the operations of the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund (UHF). The Fund has been established thanks to generous donor contributions of Estonia, Germany, Republic of Korea, Norway and Sweden and has received some US$4 million.

The Fund, which is designed to bring together contributions from donors, governments, private sector and even individuals, will help to meet the most critical needs of the most vulnerable. It will focus on the most acute needs, while supporting the localization agenda by empowering and funding local responders. The UHF also aims to strengthen coordination, including at local levels, and leadership through the functions of the HC.

An Advisory Board, under the leadership of the HC, has been set-up to steer the strategic direction of the Fund, supported by Review Committees to help vet projects, ensuring their consistency with technical standards and strategic direction.

To operationalize the fund, OCHA has been reaching out to over 100 partners on both sides of the “contact line” to familiarize them with the way the UHF works, and to support them in becoming eligible for funding. As of today, nine organizations have completed the “due diligence process”, which is the second step in a three-step process of the Fund’s eligibility requirements.

The UHF aims to mobilize some US$10 million by the end of year. To do this, the continued and strengthened support of the donor community is vital. In the meantime, the Fund is considering a first allocation of US$3.2 million to cover needs on both sides of the “contact line”.

The UHF is one of 18 country based pooled Funds around the world. Country-Based Pooled Funds (CBPF), such as UHF, have long proven to be an effective mechanism to provide aid in areas where financial resources are scarce, and needs are acute.

In 2018, CBPFs have allocated some US$840 million to support millions of people with healthcare, food aid, clean water, shelter, and other life-saving assistance around the world in extremely challenging settings and contexts.

Progress so far on first UHF allocation: The first allocation, which is expected to be disbursed by September, will support assistance to disabled people and to particularly vulnerable people on both sides of the contact line. Funding will be provided to prioritized humanitarian activities under the HRP - for people close to the “contact line”.

This is by no surprise. People living within 5 kilometers of the “contact line” are frequently the most in need of humanitarian assistance. Shelling and landmines have isolated some 70,000 people who live in some 60 communities in areas close to the “contact line” in Government controlled areas (GCAs). Almost half of them are elderly, and some 35 per cent are people with disabilities and chronic diseases. Residents face challenges accessing social services, markets and healthcare. Many of these communities have been cut off from their typical service providers. And the presence of local authorities and humanitarian actors is compromised by insecurity.

In NGCAs, unemployment remains a pressing concern, as firms have closed or downsized due to continued socio-economic downturn. A high proportion of households – 26 per cent - have at least one disabled member. According to an assessment by REACH earlier in 2019, some 95 per cent of households with people with disabilities in NGCA reportedly do not receive any care support services. This make the expected allocation even more important, for humanitarian organizations on the ground to urgently scale up a collective humanitarian action to address people’s needs.