OCHA Ukraine Situation Report, 17 Feb 2022 [EN/UK]

HIGHLIGHTS

Humanitarian community launches a call to support 1.8 million conflict-affected people in 2022.

While civilian casualties in Ukraine are at a record low, people continue to fall victim to conflict

After seven years of conflict in eastern Ukraine, water, sanitation and hygiene needs remain acute.

While the “contact line” remains largely closed, residents of areas beyond Government control are forced to enter Government-controlled areas through Russia

COORDINATION

On 30 November 2021, the humanitarian community in Ukraine launched the 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan outlining how it plans to respond to the needs of 1.8 million conflict-affected people in eastern Ukraine. The Plan seeks US$190 million to provide humanitarian aid and protection to those most vulnerable in 2022.

Security situation in eastern Ukraine

Since 2014, millions of people’s lives in eastern Ukraine have been turned upside down by the ongoing armed conflict. Almost eight years of active fighting have had profound consequences on the well-being of millions of people in the conflictaffected Donetska and Luhanska oblasts. Recent tensions around Ukraine with indications of a possible escalation of conflict have made the situation both unpredictable and unstable.

Throughout 2021, the July 2020 ceasefire became increasingly shaky.

By July 2021, the number of security incidents recorded each month had returned to pre-ceasefire levels. Moreover, in October and November 2021, the number of ceasefire violations and incidents affecting civilian infrastructure was on the rise. In December 2021, the worrying trend continued: the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission recorded about five times more ceasefire violations on average per day compared with the numbers recorded in December 2020. Notably, following the 22 December 2021 Trilateral Contact Group meeting during which parties renewed their commitment to adhere to the Measures to Strengthen the Ceasefire agreement of 22 July 2020, the number of security incidents decreased – the positive trend that will hopefully be sustained.

While the number of security incidents is going down and the civilian toll of the conflict in 2021 was the lowest for the whole conflict period, continued military clashes resulting in damage of civilian infrastructure, including schools and hospitals, and death and injury of civilians continue to affect the lives and well-being of conflict-weary people. Respecting and maintaining the ceasefire is critical to prevent loss of life and avoid further deterioration of the humanitarian situation.