16 Sep 2019

OCHA Ukraine Situation Report, 16 Sep 2019

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 16 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (6.32 MB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • US$52 million urgently needed to address most acute and time-critical humanitarian needs ahead of winter

  • More than half of the families living near the “contact line” cannot access healthcare

  • Over 1,200 houses in Government controlled areas of Luhanska oblast need urgent repair ahead of winter

  • Ukraine Humanitarian Fund becomes operational

EMERGENCY RESPONSE

US$52 million urgently needed to address most acute and time-critical humanitarian needs ahead of winter

In the first six months of 2019, more than 650,000 people have received humanitarian assistance and protection services on both sides of the ‘contact line’. However, the response has been challenged due to a lack of funds. The discontinuation of food assistance to over 30,000 vulnerable people is one of the many examples of the impact that underfunding has had. With needs exceeding the resources to respond, people’s conditions are expected to be even more severe with the start of winter.

The Humanitarian Coordinator is urgently calling for US$52 million to allow UN agencies and NGOs to meet humanitarian needs in 2019 that simply cannot go unmet. This priority funding represents some 30 per cent of our annual appeal and is intended to meet the acute and time-critical needs of the most vulnerable.

The projects proposed under this appeal cut across different types of humanitarian action, from education, food, health, shelter, and protection to water and sanitation. They seek to provide some 25,000 food people with food; some 80,000 people with critical health services; some 70,000 people with winter protection, and thousands more with aid across other sectors without which, their conditions will simply significantly deteriorate.

The people of eastern Ukraine are only two months away from facing their sixth winter of conflict. Their resources have long reached a breaking point. The relief that aid agencies can provide will make a huge difference for people affected. Strengthened donor support is therefore needed more than ever - it is time to turn these priority projects into real action.

See the priorities document for a detailed account of needs and requirements: https://www.humanitarianresponse.info/en/node/186817

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.