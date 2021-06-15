OCHA Ukraine Situation Report, 15 June 2021 [EN/RU/UK]

HIGHLIGHTS

TRENDS

COVID-19 update (Government-controlled areas)

Ministry of Health of Ukraine confirms 2,224,992 cases as of 15 June 2021.

First case: 29 February 2020 .

Total cases: 2,224,992(as of 15 June 2021)

Total deaths: 51,769.

People vaccinated: 1,507,801 received the first dose as of 14 June 2021, and 260,755 persons received both doses.

Luhanska oblast (GCA): 26,414 confirmed cases (586 active cases and 926 deaths); 29,736 persons received the first dose of the vaccine, and 8,744 both doses.

Donetska oblast (GCA): 90,190 confirmed cases (1,114 active cases and 2,320 deaths); 55,831 persons received the first dose of the vaccine, and 15,168 both doses.

Borders/flights: On 13 March 2020, Ukraine closed 94 crossing points and suspended pedestrian crossing through the remaining 49 crossing points with neighbouring countries (i.e., Belarus, Hungary, Moldova, Poland, Romania, the Russian Federation, and Slovakia) to prevent the spread of the virus. On 29 May, Ukraine reopened all crossing points with EU countries and Moldova from its side. On 7 July, Ukraine reopened some crossing points with Belarus and the Russian Federation.

Ukraine also resumed international and domestic passenger flights from 15 June 2020 and international bus services (with countries allowing entry/exit) from 17 June 2020 after the suspension of international passenger transportation from 17 March 2020.

Currently, to cross the border into Ukraine, foreigners and stateless persons, with some exceptions, are required to provide proof of medical insurance that is valid in Ukraine for the duration of the stay that will provide coverage of costs associated with the treatment of COVID-19, as well as any necessary observation period. Furthermore, foreign nationals must provide a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours before the arrival, an antigen test, or a confirmation of complete vaccination with WHO-listed vaccines. From 2 May 2021, the Government banned entry into Ukraine for foreign nationals and stateless persons who arrived from India or stayed in its territory for at least seven days during 14 days before arrival.