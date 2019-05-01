OCHA Ukraine Situation Report - 1 Apr 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

Ceasefire recommitment made yet again, but millions of people in eastern Ukraine live a different reality

More than 1,000 civilians killed or injured by landmines and explosive remnants of war since 2014 Humanitarian actors reach over 1.3 million with aid in 2018, but more needs to be done

Ukraine Humanitarian Fund - an effective and agile response by all, for all

FEATURE

Cease re-recommitment made yet again, but millions of people in eastern Ukraine live a different reality Localized clashes near the ‘contact line’, which stretches to some 427 kilometres across eastern Ukraine, have long become the new normal. Attempts to hold a truce are made year after year but the reality for thousands of families on both sides of the ‘contact line’ is different. ‘I pray for peace day and night. Please, get us peace,’ says Katerina, at her 70s, wiping her tears. She is one of millions in the east, whose hope is still alive. Hope for a peaceful life.

The 8 March ceasefire recommitment by the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) could have been the moment to realise the wishes of millions of people like Katerina. However, this attempt at peace was also short-lived while negotiations for truce ahead of the Easter holidays– did not result in a lull in hostilities.

Clashes in areas along the ‘contact line’ along with landmines and explosive ordnances continue to kill and maim civilians. Four civilian deaths and injuries to 19 more were registered by UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) from 1 March to 24 April. Damages to houses, water and sanitation facilities and schools, as well as an insecure environment that prevents people from freely moving within communities continues to affect millions of innocent civilians. This is the reality on the ground