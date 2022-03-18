News from the humanitarian convoys for Ukraine

17/03/2022 - Since Friday 11 March, 33 trucks have already set off from cities across France to bring essential goods to victims of the conflict in Ukraine. Follow their itinirary live!

Operation “Convoys for Ukraine” is on the move. To date, 33 trucks have already left from Reims, Paris, Toulon, Bergerac or Limoges with essential goods for the victims of the conflict in Ukraine. Others are still in preparation. Each truck brings dozens of pallets filled with donations collected through our network of partners, going as close as possible to the victims of the conflict in Ukraine: in total, more than 700 tons of goods have been transported or are on the way to Ukraine, but also to Moldavia or Poland.

This operation was made possible thanks to donations collected in partnership with local authorities, companies, universities and other actors, and thanks to the mobilisation of the public, which made it possible to collect basic necessities such as hygiene kits, dry food, kitchen kits, first aid kits, new clothes, etc. Thanks to our logistical partners and the mobilisation of our teams and partners on the ground, the donations collected are transported and distributed to the victims of the conflict, to people on the roads of exodus, to internally displaced persons and to refugees.

Kick-off of the operation thanks to a partnership with the City of Paris

On 11 March, the first truck of operation “Convoys for Ukraine” left Paris for Warsaw. The truck arrived in Warsaw on March 15 where the donations were unloaded and placed on the train to Kyiv.

As a long-standing partner of ACTED, the City of Paris once again joined forces with ACTED, enabling the collection of essential goods thanks to the solidarity of Parisians. These goods are being transported to the victims of the conflict in Ukraine in the city of Kyiv, thanks to the logistical support of the Bolloré Group and the cooperation of the Polish authorities.

First truck of operation #ConvoysForUkraine are heading off to Kyiv with basic necessities that are brought to victims of the conflicts.

Trucks leaving from Reims

On Monday 14th March, ACTED sent four truckloads of donations collected through a partnership with the Stade de Reims. More than 130 pallets of essential goods arrived on March 16th in Rzeszów, Poland, about 100 km from the border with Ukraine, where they will be distributed to refugee populations.

Operation #ConvoysForUkraine continues in #Reims. Trucks leave to Rzeszów at the Poland-Ukraine border to transport essential goods to victims of the conflict

Trucks leaving from Bergerac

On Wednesday March 16th, a truck containing 27 pallets of essential donations set off from the city of Bergerac, an operation set up in partnership with the Mutualité française. The goods are on their way to Rzeszów where they will be received on March 21st in ACTED’s warehouses.