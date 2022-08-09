New UNICEF games app nurtures key skills for Ukrainian preschoolers

A new mobile application developed by online kindergarten NUMO contains games and stories for children aged 3–6.

A new mobile application for preschoolers in Ukraine, offering interactive games aimed at developing skills such as logic and creativity, has been launched by UNICEF.

The war in Ukraine had a devastating effect on access to education, especially preschool education. The application is part of a bigger project NUMO which idea is to help parents engage their children in educational and developmental activities thus keeping education accessible, and providing children with a sense of normality during the war.

*"Around two-thirds of children are now displaced either within Ukraine or in neighbouring countries. This means that as well as the trauma and suffering related to the war, young children have limited access to preschool education and early learning opportunities and can lose out on essential foundations for lifelong learning. NUMO provides a unique opportunity for continued learning and play and is a great example of cross-country collaboration and innovation to reach young children with joyful and playful experiences. We hope many Ukraine children will enjoy the quality interactive games with the help and in the company of adults. NUMO is an excellent example of UNICEF's use of digital innovations to reach children and their parents in this response. Other innovations being used include the Learning Passport and the Bebbo parenting App", *says Philippe Cori, Deputy Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia at UNICEF.

The 'НУМО розвивальні ігри' (NUMO Developing Games) app also contains drawing exercises and stories for children up to the age of six.

Content is sorted by three categories:

Age -- up to 3 years old, 3-4 years, 4-5 years, 5-6 years;

Difficulty -- various thematic levels for each age category. In addition, adults can track what their child has already done and what they have not;

Format -- exercises, games, drawings and fascinating stories will help to expand knowledge and develop crucial skills.

Since the outbreak of war in February, many families have spent days, weeks and even months sheltering underground or traveling long distances, where the internet is not always available. To help those struggling with connectivity, the NUMO app is available for offline use after being installed on a mobile device and the completion of a short registration form.

The app will help children to learn independently, use their leisure time effectively, engage in cognitive activities, develop key skills and take their minds off the war.

The app was created by UNICEF Ukraine, together with UNICEF Montenegro, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education of Montenegro and the SoftServe company.

