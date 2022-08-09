New UNDP training announced for women-led businesses [EN/UK]

Online training cancelled after invasion has been refined and relaunched for current context and challenges

Kyiv, 9 August 2022 -- A UNDP programme to support and build the capacity of women entrepreneurs, in particular those working in the agri-food sector, has been relaunched and refocused on conducting business activities in crisis conditions.

It is expected that the online training, which introduces the skills and practices women entrepreneurs need to succeed, will also help strengthen the Ukrainian agricultural sector and economy.

The course "TERRA. Towards Sustainable Development" covers sustainable business models, accessing business development services, and connecting with local and global markets and finance through digital solutions. A publicly available TERRA Catalogue with a list of enterprises and their products will be created as one of the outcomes of the programme, aiming to serve as a useful marketing tool for micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

Commenting on the relaunch, UNDP interim Resident Representative Manal Fouani said women are a fundamental pillar of the socio-economic development and green recovery of their communities and nations. "When equipped with the right tools and skills and provided with the proper economic opportunities, women strive for success," she said. "At times of war and in view of the current food crisis, women's investment in agri-business can benefit everyone."

Maryna Saprykina, head of the Centre for CSR Development Ukraine and a partner in the development of the training programme, said it would help participants relaunch their businesses and/or start new ones. "In this way," she said, "we're forming a solid foundation for the post-war recovery of Ukraine."

Lyudmyla Klebanova, head of the Ukrainian Council of Women Farmers, said many women farmers, like millions of Ukrainians, are facing tough challenges. Many have been forced to change their place of residence, suspend business activities, or have even lost everything that they had.

"We represent the agricultural sector, a vital sector for the country's economy, for our families, and for the defenders of Ukraine, so we should continue our work, restore what was lost, and think about the future, she said.

Klebanova said that it is particularly important that the TERRA programme provides the opportunity to design a viable development project. "Having access to 40 hours of professional support without charge is a valuable opportunity for us," she said, "and the anti-crisis approach of the programme will help us overcome the current challenges. In this way we will win!"

*Background: *The UNDP training programme "TERRA. Towards Sustainable Development" is being implemented under the UNDP project "Building Forward Better: Post-COVID Recovery of Ukraine's MSMEs towards Resilience and Sustainability", funded and implemented by UNDP in Ukraine in cooperation with the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, Entrepreneurship and Export Promotion Office and Diia.Business.

*Deadline to register is 15 August 2022. For more information: *https://tera.org.ua/course/

