New UN report on the human rights situation in the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol to be released on 13 September 2018 [EN/UK]

KYIV (10 September 2018) – The United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine will present its second report on the human rights situation in Crimea. The report was prepared in accordance with UN General Assembly resolution 68/262, reaffirming the territorial integrity of Ukraine, and General Assembly resolutions 71/205 and 72/190, recognizing Crimea as a territory of Ukraine temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation. The report covers the period from 13 September 2017 to 30 June 2018.

The report will be launched with a press conference at the Ukraine Crisis Media Centre, Khreshchatyk Street, 2 (Ukrainian house), Kyiv on Thursday, 13 September 2018, 12:00pm (noon).

The findings of this report are based on nearly 200 in-depth interviews and meetings conducted in mainland Ukraine with victims, witnesses, lawyers, Crimean residents, IDPs, members of national communities and religious groups, as well as site visits to the administrative boundary line. The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine has not been able to visit Crimea as the Russian Federation continued to deny access to the peninsula in contradiction to the General Assembly resolutions that reaffirm the territorial integrity of Ukraine and recognize the Russian Federation as an occupying power.

The report provides a detailed analysis of human rights and international humanitarian law violations committed within 10 months and ends with 20 recommendations to the Government of the Russian Federation that is primarily responsible for human rights protection, accountability and redress for victims in Crimea, as an occupying power. A number of recommendations are addressed to the Government of Ukraine and international community.

The report will be presented by Ms. Fiona Frazer, Head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine. The press conference will be English, with interpretation into Ukrainian as well as sign language interpretation. Copies of the new report and other materials will be made available at the press briefing.

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine was deployed to Ukraine in March 2014. It has offices in Kyiv, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kramatorsk, Luhansk, Mariupol and Odesa, working in the conflict-affected area on both sides of the contact line.