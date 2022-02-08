New services for IDPs presented at Diia Summit in Kyiv [EN/UK]

Two new services will enable IDPs to apply to prolong or terminate IDP monthly targeted assistance on the Diia portal of government e-services

Kyiv, 8 February 2022– The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine presented two new services for internally displaced persons at the Diia Summit, which took place today in Kyiv. The services were developed with the support of UNDP in Ukraine and the Government of Sweden in the framework of the DIA Support Project.

From now on, internally displaced persons can submit electronic applications on the Diia portal to prolong or terminate monthly targeted assistance provided to cover their living expenses, including housing and communal services.

It will now be possible to prolong or terminate the assistance by submitting an electronic application – provided there have been no changes in their circumstances that may affect the assigning of assistance. Until now, internally displaced persons had to collect supporting documents every six months in order to prolong the assistance or to notify the government of changes in their circumstances, and terminate it. Now it is enough to notify the government either that there are no changes in the supporting documents, or that there is a need to terminate the payments, sign with an electronic signature, and send the application via the portal.

These services will make life easier for thousands of internally displaced persons and save the time they have had to spend on bureaucratic procedures, said Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, presenting the services. He also thanked international partners, including UNDP and the Government of Sweden, for supporting the initiatives of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, which are important for Ukrainians.

The development of services was preceded by amendments to the regulations by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, which simplified the procedure for submitting applications and assigning assistance to internally displaced persons to cover living expenses. The relevant draft Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers was developed, inter alia, with the support of UNDP consultants in the framework of the DIA Support Project, which is implemented by UNDP with the financial support of the Government of Sweden.

Tobias Thyberg, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Sweden to Ukraine, noted that Sweden continues to support Ukraine in the development of public services based on the principles of inclusivity and ensuring equal access for all citizens.

“These inclusive solutions bring public services closer to all residents of Ukraine, especially the most vulnerable groups, benefiting millions of Ukrainian women and men,” Ambassador Thyberg said. “Sweden will continue to support Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine and UNDP in the development of this important area.”

Dafina Gercheva, UNDP Resident Representative in Ukraine, said UNDP was committed to further supporting the development of e-government services in Ukraine, especially those for vulnerable groups. Last year, UNDP contributed to the development of eight new e-services, one of which was designed for internally displaced persons, she added.

“We’re supporting the ministry and striving to advance the digitalisation of public services, so that they are convenient and easy to provide and receive. We’re paying special attention to the issue of accessibility, because it’s most important that the services are accessible to all, including the most vulnerable groups, leaving no one behind,” said Ms. Gercheva.

The services presented today were a continuation of cooperation with the Ministry of Digital Transformation in the field of digitalisation of public services for internally displaced persons. Earlier, the Ministry of Digital Transformation and UNDP within the DIA Support Project launched an electronic service to apply for a subsidised mortgage programme. Officially registered IDPs were able to apply for the programme through the Diia portal.

Background

Digital, Inclusive, Accessible: Support to Digitalisation of Public Services in Ukraine (DIA Support) Project, launched in 2021, aims to bridge the digital divide between generations and different social groups. Its main goal is to increase the accessibility of new digital solutions so that every man and woman in the country can use public electronic services and no one is left behind.

