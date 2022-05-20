New EU measure – supporting early recovery in liberated areas in Ukraine [EN/UK]

Brussels

Press and information team of the Delegation to UKRAINE

A new crisis response measure of €20 million was adopted yesterday to support early recovery efforts in the territories of Ukraine that were liberated from the control of the Russian Armed Forces.

This is part of the EU’s response to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified military aggression against Ukraine.

In response to the massive destruction in multiple locations, this new measure will provide immediate practical support to Ukrainian authorities to address environmental and public health threats in post-combat localities and territories liberated from Russian military control.

This will include support to debris removal, removal of hazardous waste and materials from damaged industrial facilities and critical infrastructure, and re-establishment of water and electricity supply. These actions will contribute to allowing safe access for humanitarian aid, first reponders and returns of internally displaced persons.

The activities will be implemented over a period of 18 months and are funded through the Global Europe - NDICI Crisis Response.