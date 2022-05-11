Nearly 5 million jobs have been lost in Ukraine since the start of the Russian aggression, says ILO

Key Points

Massive employment losses in Ukraine:

Economic disruptions, combined with heavy internal displacement and flows of refugees, are causing large-scale losses in terms of employment and incomes. In the current situation of active conflict, the ILO estimates that 4.8 million jobs have been lost with respect to the pre-conflict situation, equal to 30 per cent of pre-conflict employment in Ukraine. If hostilities ceased immediately, a rapid recovery could ensue, with the return of 3.4 million jobs, thus reducing employment losses to 8.9 per cent. In a scenario of further military escalation, employment losses would increase further to reach 7 million, or 43.5 per cent. Furthermore, the crisis has had a significant impact on the Ukrainian social protection system both in terms of increased expenditure and decreased revenue.

Refugees of working age: There are an estimated 5.23 million refugees and those forcibly displaced from Ukraine who have moved to neighbouring countries. The ILO estimates that approximately 1.2 million of the total refugee population were working prior to the aggression.

Two-thirds of those have an advanced (tertiary) level of education and 49 per cent were employed in high-skilled occupations. Most of the refugee population are women with children.

Neighbouring countries: A continuation of hostilities in Ukraine would force refugees to stay in exile longer, creating further pressure on the labour market and social protection systems in neighbouring countries. In the absence of necessary measures, overall unemployment in many of these countries would increase considerably.

Central Asia: The deterioration of the Russian economy could force migrant workers to return to their countries of origin, especially in Central Asia (for example, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan), causing significant reductions in remittances and exacerbating employment challenges.

Global impacts: The rise in food and energy prices, accelerated by the Ukraine crisis, threatens the employment recovery around the world, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, which have yet to fully recover from the pandemic.

Heightened uncertainty and monetary policy tightening in advanced economies can negatively impact financial flows to developing countries, which are already reeling from high levels of debt and limited fiscal space.