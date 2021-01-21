National Monitoring System Report on the Situation of Internally Displaced Persons - March 2020

According to the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine, in April 2020, there were 1,446,881 people registered as internally displaced persons (IDPs), that is individuals who have left their homes and moved to a different area and/or region of Ukraine. Almost half of the registered IDPs settled in government-controlled areas (GCA) of Donetsk Oblast (510,764) and Luhansk Oblast (280,437). Areas with the highest shares of IDPs located further away from the mentioned oblasts included the city of Kyiv (159,533) and Kyiv Oblast (62,901), Kharkiv Oblast (134,100), Dnipropetrovsk Oblast (71,171) and Zaporizhia Oblast (56,017). More than 35,000 IDPs are registered in the western oblasts of Ukraine characterized by the high level of external labour migraƟ on according to the State Statistics Service of Ukraine: Lviv 11,032, Ivano-Frankivsk 3,806, Zakarpaƫ a 3,336, Rivne 3,041, Ternopil 2,132, Volyn 3,073, Chernivtsi 2,442, Khmelnytskyi 6,493 respectively.