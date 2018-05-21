National Monitoring System Report on the Situation of Internally Displaced Persons - March 2018

OVERVIEW OF METHODOLOGY OF ROUND 9

The objective of the National Monitoring System (NMS) in Ukraine, drawing from IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) approach, is to support the Government of Ukraine in collecting and analyzing information on the socio-economic characteristics of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and IDP households, as well as the challenges they face. IOM adapted the DTM, a system designed to regularly capture, process and disseminate information on displacement situations, to the Ukrainian context. The NMS provides a better understanding of the evolving movements and locations, numbers, vulnerabilities and needs of displaced populations in Ukraine.

The survey collected information on socio-economic characteristics of IDPs at individual and household levels, including trends and movement intentions, employment and livelihood opportunities, access to social services and assistance needs in 24 oblasts of Ukraine and the city of Kyiv.

During the NMS Round 9, data collection was expanded based on coordination with relevant counterparts, including the Food Security and Livelihood Cluster and the Shelter Cluster to incorporate information on additional challenges faced by IDPs and returnees.

Main information sources used for the NMS:

i) Data of sample surveys of IDPs via face-toface interviews;

ii) Data of sample surveys of IDPs via telephone interviews;

iii) Data of sample surveys of key informants via face-to-face interviews;

iv) Data of sample surveys of the people crossing the contact line via face-to-face interviews;

v) Focus group discussions;

vi) Administrative data and relevant data available from other sources

Face-to-face interviews with IDPs

Two thousand four hundred and twenty (2,420) IDPs were interviewed with this method in cooperation with the Center ‘Social Indicators’ in 300 territorial units across the country during February 2018.

The sampling of territorial units was devised for all government-controlled oblasts of Ukraine and distributed in proportion to the number of registered IDPs.

Telephone interviews with IDPs

Four thousand and thirteen IDPs (4,013) were interviewed with this method by IOM in February 2018.

Out of the total, 3,611 interviews were with IDPs residing in the government-controlled area (GCA) and 402 interviews were with returnees to the non-government-controlled area (NGCA). The sampling was derived from the IDP registration database maintained by the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine.

Data from telephone interviews was combined with data from face-to-face interviews. The combining of these two data sets was produced with the assistance of a statistical weighting tool. Both data sets were weighted according to the regional distribution of registered IDPs. Data from telephone interviews was also weighted according to the socio-demographic characteristics of IDPs interviewed face-to-face.

Face-to-face interviews with key informants

Six hundred and sixteen (616) key informants (KIs) were interviewed with this method. They were identified in cooperation with the Center ‘Social Indicators’ across the country and were engaged to monitor the developments of the situation with IDPs in the oblasts. Most of the key informants worked in non-governmental organizations(41%), and a significant share of key informants represented institutions of social protection (21%). In addition, 14% were employed as local authorities, 10% were engaged in educational institutions, 5% in healthcare establishments, while 9% worked in other organizations.

Face-to-face interviews with people crossing the contact line

One thousand two hundred and fifty-three (1,253) people crossing the contact line were interviewed with this method in cooperation with the Center ‘Social Indicators’ during February 2018.

The survey was conducted at the five entry-exit checkpoints (EECPs) to the non-government-controlled area (NGCA) which currently function in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts.

Data from the survey of people crossing the contact line was used to complement ongoing data collection for the sections on ‘IDP mobility’ and ‘Returnees to the non-government-controlled areas’.

Focus group discussions

Two focus group discussions (FGDs) with key informants, two FGDs with IDPs, and two FGDs with returnees to the NGCA were conducted in cooperation with the Center ‘Social Indicators’ during February 2018. The FGDs with IDPs took place in Kyiv and Kharkiv, with key informants in Dnipro and Zaporizhia, with returnees in Mariupol and Starobilsk.

The FGDs covered both people living in urban and rural areas.

Please see Annex 1 for more details on methodology.