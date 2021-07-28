Myrne Hromada Profile - April 2021 [EN/UK]

This factsheet is a part of a strategic 12-month project funded by the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund (UHF) and implemented by ACTED/ IMPACT, Right to Protection, Danish Red Cross and Ukrainian Red Cross Society. The project aimes to meet humanitarian needs through sustainable response modalities in 3 prospective Hromadas in the Volnovahka area - Olhynka, Myrne and Volnovakha.

Findings are based on data collected in March 2021 via 545 household surveys representing 1,281 household members, 27 interviews with facility key informants (FKI) and 103 community representative KIs. More information on the context, rationale, methodology and limitations in the annex and in the online Agora Information Hub.