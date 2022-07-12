Mykolaiv Snapshot: Civilian Protection Needs & Concerns in Ukraine

Background

This snapshot presents several preliminary conclusions from Nonviolent Peaceforce’s (NP) rapid protection assessment conducted in Mykolaiv city center in early July of 2022.

This report builds on analysis and recommendations published in May 2022 as part of a broader assessment focused on protection needs and response mechanisms throughout Ukraine.

From the start of the war, Mykolaiv has been a keystone location for Ukrainian territorial defense on the southern front. Sitting at the confluence of the Southern Bah and Ingul rivers, the city's geographic and strategic importance has been a focus of Russian bombardment in efforts to try and secure the city’s ports, which is critical for resupply to overstretched forces as well as act as an operational base for western ambitions.

Mykolaiv acts as a main route of egress for those fleeing Russian occupied areas, specifically residents from Kherson, located 60km south-southeast of Mykolaiv city center. The assessment team has identified key evacuation routes used by civilians and civilian-led volunteer mechanisms supporting evacuations.

In interviews with civilians, the NP assessment team sought to evaluate protection concerns across different age, gender, and socio-economic demographics; experiences of displacement, evacuation, and return; safety and security; protection risks to vulnerable groups, including the elderly, people with disabilities, and children; and access to humanitarian services.

As a result, this snapshot builds on over 24 Key Informant Interviews (KIIs) and meetings with local government actors, nonprofit bodies, and civilian-led collectives which provided information for the snapshot analysis and situational report within Mykolaiv. This rapid assessment took place over three days in early July 2022, comprising additional outreach to civilians and local humanitarian organizations directly impacted by the conflict, as well as firsthand field observations and desk research conducted by NP staff.

All meetings were conducted in line with the principles of confidentiality, non-partisanship, and Do No Harm practices. Team members were clear to gain explicit consent before all interviews, and clearly introduced themselves, NP’s mission, as well as the objectives of the assessment.