Mykola Polishchuk, President of the Ukrainian Red Cross, visited Ternopil on a working visit

Mykola Polishchuk, President of the the Ukrainian Red Cross of Ukraine, met with Ihor Haydukde the deputy chief of the OVA, During the meeting, issues related to the cooperation of the Ternopil regional organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society with the Ternopil regional military administration were discussed.

In addition, a number of other important issues were discussed, including:

the operation of shelters for internally displaced persons in the autumn and winter period and the provision of necessary assistance – carrying out repair work, provision of household appliances and basic necessities, payment for utility bills, etc.; providing material assistance to about 2,000 of the most vulnerable segments of the population of the Ternopil region – single senior citizens over 80 years old, single senior citizens with disabilities /- who are being served in social service centers.

The meeting also raised the issue of allocation of funds from the regional budget in the amount of UAH 334,000 for the implementation of the program “On the approval of the program of support and development of the patronage service in the Ternopil region for 2022-2026”.