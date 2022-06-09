Multipurpose Cash Assistance: information for the affected people [EN/UK]

Multipurpose Cash (MPC) assistance is a part of the humanitarian aid provided by some humanitarian organizations, including the Red Cross/Red Crescent Movement, United Nations (UN) agencies, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in the current crisis in Ukraine. MPC assistance offers people affected by crises the flexibility and dignity to choose how to cover their needs.
The Government of Ukraine has also provided direct cash assistance to affected Ukrainians. However, humanitarian cash assistance programmes are not offered or funded by the Ukrainian Government, but humanitarian organizations coordinate with the Government.
If you are affected by war or had to flee the place of your permanent residence, MPC assistance may help you meet your own basic needs in the way you deem necessary. MPC assistance is not restricted to any product, goods, or service. You are the one to decide what you need to spend it on and where it is easiest for you to buy certain things.
Different humanitarian organizations have other eligibility criteria that match their work field in the hope of assisting almost all the affected populations. You could contact the organization to access eligibility and other related information (check below the list of organizations and contact details).
Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development (ACTED)
Hotline (Monday-Friday, 09:00-16:00):
+38-073-148-38-54
+38-066-265-60-11
+38-068-948-07-26
E-mail: ukraine.hotline@acted.org
Caritas Ukraine
Hotline (Monday-Friday, 9:30-16:00):
0-800-336-734
Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
Hotline (Monday-Friday 09:00-17:00):
+38-050-207-30-05,
+38-073-406-81-41,
+38-050-933-97-19,
+38-096-585-42-40,
E-mail:
UKR-feedback@drc.ngo
Estonian Refugee Council/Unity for the Future
Telegram:
+38-095-763-09-29
+38-097-647-42-28
E-mail:
ukrainecrm@heks-eper.org
Swiss Church Aid (HEKS – EPER)
Telegram:
+38-095-763-09-29
+38-097-647-42-28
E-mail:
ukrainecrm@heks-eper.org
Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC)
Hotline (Daily, 08:00-18:00):
0-800-302-007
People in Need (PIN)
Hotline (Monday-Friday, 09:00-17:00):
0-800-210-174
Telegram/WhatsApp/Signal:
+38-099-767-3706
E-mail:
hotline.ukr@peopleinneed.cz
Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)
Hotline (Monday-Friday, 08:30-17:30):
+38-099-090-75-82
+38-068-318-09-43
E-mail:
UA-feedback@fao.org
International Organization for Migration (IOM)
Hotline:
+38-095-240-35-11
+38-067-406-63-27
E-mail:
kievtransparent@iom.int
UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR)
Hotline (Monday-Friday, 09:00-16:00):
0-800-307-711
UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF)
Hotline (Monday-Friday, 08:00-22:00):
0-800-600-017
Ukrainian Red Cross Society
Hotline (Monday-Friday, 09:00-17:00):
0-800-332-656
Sensitive feedback:
sos@redcross.org.ua
General feedback:
feedback@redcross.org.ua
Official website:
https://redcross.org.ua
World Food Programme (WFP)
Hotline (Monday-Friday, 08:00-18:00):
0-800-600-122
ZOA
Telegram:
+38-050-810-27-01
E-mail:
report.ukraine@zoa.ngo