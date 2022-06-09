Multipurpose Cash Assistance: information for the affected people [EN/UK]

Multipurpose Cash (MPC) assistance is a part of the humanitarian aid provided by some humanitarian organizations, including the Red Cross/Red Crescent Movement, United Nations (UN) agencies, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in the current crisis in Ukraine. MPC assistance offers people affected by crises the flexibility and dignity to choose how to cover their needs.

The Government of Ukraine has also provided direct cash assistance to affected Ukrainians. However, humanitarian cash assistance programmes are not offered or funded by the Ukrainian Government, but humanitarian organizations coordinate with the Government.

If you are affected by war or had to flee the place of your permanent residence, MPC assistance may help you meet your own basic needs in the way you deem necessary. MPC assistance is not restricted to any product, goods, or service. You are the one to decide what you need to spend it on and where it is easiest for you to buy certain things.

Different humanitarian organizations have other eligibility criteria that match their work field in the hope of assisting almost all the affected populations. You could contact the organization to access eligibility and other related information (check below the list of organizations and contact details).

Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development (ACTED)

Hotline (Monday-Friday, 09:00-16:00):

+38-073-148-38-54

+38-066-265-60-11

+38-068-948-07-26

E-mail: ukraine.hotline@acted.org

Caritas Ukraine

Hotline (Monday-Friday, 9:30-16:00):

0-800-336-734

Danish Refugee Council (DRC)

Hotline (Monday-Friday 09:00-17:00):

+38-050-207-30-05,

+38-073-406-81-41,

+38-050-933-97-19,

+38-096-585-42-40,

E-mail:

UKR-feedback@drc.ngo

Estonian Refugee Council/Unity for the Future

Telegram:

+38-095-763-09-29

+38-097-647-42-28

E-mail:

ukrainecrm@heks-eper.org

Swiss Church Aid (HEKS – EPER)

Telegram:

+38-095-763-09-29

+38-097-647-42-28

E-mail:

ukrainecrm@heks-eper.org

Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC)

Hotline (Daily, 08:00-18:00):

0-800-302-007

People in Need (PIN) Hotline (Monday-Friday, 09:00-17:00):

0-800-210-174

Telegram/WhatsApp/Signal:

+38-099-767-3706

E-mail:

hotline.ukr@peopleinneed.cz

Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Hotline (Monday-Friday, 08:30-17:30):

+38-099-090-75-82

+38-068-318-09-43

E-mail:

UA-feedback@fao.org

International Organization for Migration (IOM)

Hotline:

+38-095-240-35-11

+38-067-406-63-27

E-mail:

kievtransparent@iom.int

UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR)

Hotline (Monday-Friday, 09:00-16:00):

0-800-307-711

UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Hotline (Monday-Friday, 08:00-22:00):

0-800-600-017

Ukrainian Red Cross Society

Hotline (Monday-Friday, 09:00-17:00):

0-800-332-656

Sensitive feedback:

sos@redcross.org.ua

General feedback:

feedback@redcross.org.ua

Official website:

https://redcross.org.ua

World Food Programme (WFP)

Hotline (Monday-Friday, 08:00-18:00):

0-800-600-122

ZOA

Telegram:

+38-050-810-27-01

E-mail:

report.ukraine@zoa.ngo