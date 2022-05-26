Multilingual Open Education Resources Created to Support in Ukrainian Refugee Crisis

Since the start of the war, the Center for Professional Learning at Childhood Education International has engaged in dialogue with the Ukrainian Ministry of Education and Science, with NGO and INGO colleagues, and with teachers and teacher education and leadership networks across Ukraine and in surrounding nations receiving refugees fleeing the war. We aim to support teacher professional learning within nationally and regionally identified areas of need, including around trauma-informed practice, psychosocial support, and social and emotional learning. Our Open Education Resources (OERs) created within our Refugee Educator Academy focus on quality holistic learning for children and youth and were designed by teachers in displacement, migration, and resettlement contexts for teachers working in these challenging spaces. We have translated selected materials into Ukrainian, Polish, and Romanian based on immediate priorities voiced by partners and are making them available here for download and use. You can see more of our professional learning opportunities at https://learning.ceinternational1892.org.

The Center for Professional Learning can provide guidance and support for use of these OER materials, including how best to contextualize the material, facilitate professional development sessions and communities of practice, assess impact and outcomes, or otherwise support teaching and learning. The Center for Professional Learning provides these fee-for-service options based on project parameters. Please contact us if you are interested in additional services to support implementation: Dr. Diana D. Woolis, Director, Center for Professional Learning, dwoolis@ceinternational1892.org.