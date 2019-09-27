Multi-Year, Multi-Partner Protection and Solutions Strategy for Ukraine, 2018 - 2022

I. Introduction

This strategy sets forth UNHCR’s plans for engagement in Ukraine for a period of five years from 2018-2022. The period is synchronized with the cycle of the Government of Ukraine – United Nations Partnership Framework in recognition of the value of pursuing a joined-up approach among humanitarian and development actors in the context of persistent conflict affecting eastern Ukraine, as well as the goal of achieving protection and durable solutions for IDPs, refugees and stateless persons throughout the country.1

The strategy reflects the results of broad consultations with stakeholders. Based on an initial draft strategy, UNHCR facilitated discussion with 40 stakeholders (government, international organizations, development agencies, civil society, and donors) at a workshop in March 2017. Following production of a second draft of the strategy, UNHCR conducted a series of bilateral and small group meetings with 96 stakeholders in both Kyiv and field locations. In total, UNHCR met with 48 government entities at both central and local levels, 10 diplomatic representations, 19 civil society organizations, 18 international organizations, including development agencies, as well as IDP and refugee communities to consult on the strategy and seek partnership in its implementation.2 They offered broad support for UNHCR’s strategic direction, welcomed the consultations and provided useful inputs that are incorporated, wherever possible, into this final document. This strategy reflects a long-term vision and a commitment to working together to achieve its objectives.

II. Protection and solutions context

Refugees and asylum-seekers

UNHCR has worked with the Ukrainian authorities for over twenty years in building its capacity to protect and assist refugees and asylum-seekers. Ukraine has asylum legislation and institutions in place; however, there are protection gaps due to challenges with implementation and funding. For example, the state authorities lack funds to recruit interpreters, and there is high turnover among RSD specialists leading to challenges in sustaining improvements in quality. Work is ongoing to improve data systems to allow for better case management.

UNHCR has provided training and coaching to the asylum authorities over the past years in the context of a regional ‘quality initiative.’ Nevertheless, the government recognition rate for asylum-seekers in Ukraine was very low in 2016, just 14%, despite the fact that in 2016, persons from three conflict-affected countries--Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq--comprised 41% of asylum-seekers.

As of the end of 2016, statistics of the State Migration Service of Ukraine showed that the country hosted 3,078 recognized refugees and persons with complementary protection. During the period 2010-2015, Ukraine received 1000-1500 asylum-seekers per year; however, in 2016, the number of new asylum applications dropped to 654, and in 2017, this trend continued with just 332 asylum applicants in the first half of the year. This may be the result of low recognition rates, a change in migration routes linked to the conflict, and more intensive border controls along Ukraine’s eastern border. It is not clear whether this reduction is of a temporary nature. For the purposes of the strategy, UNHCR will assume the number of new asylum applications will remain within the range of recent years, i.e., between 700-1500 new asylum applications per year.

The population of refuges and asylum-seekers is very diverse, including more than 60 nationalities. Among refugees and asylum-seekers, an estimated 60% are men, 25% women, 10% boys and 5% girls. Ukraine remains perceived as a transit country for both persons with international protection needs and economic migrants seeking to enter the European Union, though the eastern border accounts for only a small fraction of all irregular migration into the European Union (less than 1%).4 Despite the existence of relevant legislation and policies, durable solutions for refugees remain elusive. Only a few individuals per year opt for voluntary repatriation, and current assisted voluntary return activities in Ukraine are limited. The low recognition rate discourages many asylum-seekers from working toward integration. Persons who receive international protection in Ukraine face numerous difficulties in maintaining family ties: most countries refuse to give them visas for travel, and family reunification in Ukraine is rare. Furthermore, the growing anti-refugee sentiment in neighbouring European countries is having a spill-over effect in Ukraine. While Ukraine has a national plan on integration of refugees for the period 2012-2020, this plan has had limited impact thus far due to insufficient support for a whole-of-government approach, inadequate funding and the multiple competing priorities facing the state since 2014. The state does not provide language courses for refugees, or tailored assistance to help them access employment. Due to lack of local integration prospects, resettlement needs are increasing; however, in 2017, the resettlement target for Ukraine is 50 individuals. This number could reduce even further depending on the policies of resettlement countries and can be envisaged only as a tool for persons facing heightened protection risks and vulnerabilities that cannot be addressed in Ukraine.