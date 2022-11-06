Multi-purpose cash assistance: 2022 Post Distribution Monitoring Report

Executive summary

STUDY OBJECTIVES AND METHODOLOGY

This report presents the results of the 2022 Post-Distribution Monitoring (PDM) exercise of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees’ (UNHCR) multi-purpose cash assistance (MPCA) in Ukraine. The report summarises the PDM results for the distribution of cash in March-June 2022. Within the reporting period 153,641 households (372,525 persons of concern (PoC) have been reached with MPCA.

The purpose of this PDM Survey is to assess the appropriateness, effectiveness and coverage of the cash assistance distributed as well as capture feedback from cash assistance beneficiaries. Data collection for this assessment was carried out by R2P in June 2022, employing a quantitative methodology. Telephone interviews were conducted with randomly selected UNHCR MPCA beneficiaries. The sample size was calculated using confidence level of 95 percent and 5 significance level. To account for non-response and for errors in data collection calculated sample size was increased by 10 percent. As such, a total of 417 MPCA beneficiary households were interviewed about their use of cash, the impact of cash assistance, and on potential non-compliance issues they may have faced during the process of cash collection.

KEY FINDINGS

● A sizeable proportion of the respondents (86 percent) reported that MPCA enabled them to cover all or most of their priority needs.

● Most of the interviewed beneficiaries (95 percent) reported that the cash assistance reduced the financial burden on their households, reduced their feeling of stress (91 percent), and improved their living conditions (98 percent).

● Most respondents (93 percent) reported spending cash assistance on food, 52 percent reported spending on rent, and 47 percent spent on hygiene items.

● Most beneficiaries (94 percent) were able to find the needed items on the market and with the required quality (97 percent). However, 61 percent reported increased prices of purchased items (mainly with reference to food and rent).

● A total of 61 percent of beneficiaries needed to resort to one or more harmful coping strategies in the four weeks preceding the interview to cover their most pressing needs. The most frequently adopted strategy was reducing expenditure on hygiene items, water, baby items, health, or education to meet household food needs (adopted by 47 percent of the respondents).

● Most beneficiaries (97 percent) did not need any help to withdraw or spend the cash assistance. Among those who needed help the main cited reasons were limited mobility and difficulties with reading instructions due to disabilities, medical conditions, or old age.

● Almost all (except one person) felt physically safe at all times while withdrawing, holding, and spending cash assistance.

● Among the interviewed beneficiaries, 72 percent could identify at least one local channel for reporting complaints or feedback on UNHCR cash assistance.

● Over 30 percent of PoC households are on a pathway to sustainable solutions: 12 percent of the respondents now have items (productive/livelihood assets) to earn a living and 20 percent have access to micro-credit. Also, 18 percent of households who received money via post service now have a bank account.