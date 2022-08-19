“This much needed aid will help save lives”: UNOPS and Japan deliver more than 100 tonnes of humanitarian supplies to rescue teams in Ukraine

UNOPS and the Government of Japan have completed the successful delivery of more than 100 tonnes of humanitarian relief items to people in Ukraine. The aid was completed in partnership with the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the Zhytomyr Humanitarian Fund, which delivers support to the regions of Ukraine most affected by the war. Items included firefighting, rescue and medical items and communication devices.

On 27 May, the Government of Japan extended an emergency aid grant to provide transportation support for 114 tonnes of relief items for the most vulnerable people in Ukraine, at the request of the Embassy of Ukraine in Japan.

Speaking about the delivery, Gianni Volpin, UNOPS Ukraine Country Manager, said:

“UNOPS, in partnership with the Government of Japan, has been committed to supporting the people of Ukraine for the last seven years. We remain committed to supporting the people of Ukraine during these challenging times. This much needed aid will help save lives. And we hope that it will also help alleviate at least some of the dire need for special equipment for rescue teams - in particular, first aid kits and medical items.”

The consignees of the aid were the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and NGO Zhytomyr Humanitarian Fund.

“I would like to thank the People of Japan for the important assistance provided to our state through the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in these anxious times. Due to the Japanese aid, Ukrainian rescuers protect the civilian population from various current dangers in a round-the-clock mode,” Yuriy Kagitin, Head of the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Lviv region said.

“We have received medical equipment and pharmaceuticals, including antibiotics, anti-inflammatory, and medicines that prevent haemorrhaging that are in high demand in our hospitals from Japan. This medical aid will be sorted by the Hub volunteers and delivered to Ukrainian medical care institutions most in need in several oblasts,” said Petro Romanov, co-founder of the Zhytomyr Humanitarian Fund.

