MSF’s International President starts a visit to Ukraine with the aim to expand our medical support to new areas

KYIV/GENEVA- Today Médecins Sans Frontières’ (MSF’s) International President, Dr Christos Christou, started a 10-day visit to Ukraine, where he will review our medical and humanitarian activities in different parts of the country and meet representatives from the Ukrainian authorities.

Since 24 February, when the current all-out war began, MSF has significantly scaled up medical humanitarian activities in Ukraine, in order to support the efforts of the Ministry of Health and civil society groups that are leading the response. In the coming months, we hope to do even more.

In his interactions with the Ukrainian authorities, Dr Christou aims to discuss how MSF can continue to provide relevant medical humanitarian assistance in Ukraine and expand it to people living in areas that are currently outside the control of the Ukrainian government. MSF also requested to meet with the Russian authorities to discuss this issue.

Dr Christou will visit some MSF projects in the eastern part of the country, where he will meet staff and patients. This trip is an excellent opportunity for MSF’s International President to hear first-hand from the Ukrainian and international staff about their experiences and concerns, as well as about the opportunities and challenges to reach people who do not currently have access to medical care.

For more information on MSF’s activities in Ukraine please read our latest update.