MSF's first international medical supplies arrive in Kyiv, Ukraine

At approximately 6 p.m. local time in Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, a Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) emergency response team in Ukraine met with Oleksandr Kamyshin, Chairman of the Board of Ukrainian Railways. MSF’s first international supplies had arrived in Ukraine and had been unloaded in the warehouse just a few hours before.

“The hospitals in Kyiv are desperate for supplies. We have what they need—can you help us get it to Kyiv?” we asked. By midnight, the first batch of medical kits and supplies were loaded, and the train was ready to depart.

“It was urgent to do this fast,” said Christopher Stokes, MSF emergency coordinator in Ukraine. “We may be in a race against time here. We have no certainty how long train access to Kyiv will remain possible. We chose to go with the train option for reasons of speed and high volume capacity.”

The supplies were selected to respond to war trauma. The shipment included surgical kits, trauma kits, and basic necessities for intensive care units, emergency rooms, and surgical operating theaters, such as instruments, equipment, medicines, drugs, and other items—approximately 1,400 cubic feet of supplies.

MSF received confirmation at 3:30 p.m. on March 6 local time in Ukraine that the supplies were safely received by the Ministry of Health in Kyiv. They are now being sent on to hospitals in the city and other towns further east where the numbers of people wounded is rising and supplies are running out quickly.

Increasingly urgent requests for medical supplies are coming in from many hospitals and health facilities in the most severely war-affected parts of Ukraine. MSF will seek ways to donate what is needed, where it is needed. More MSF international supplies are will arrive in Ukraine in the coming days. Conflict-experienced MSF medical teams are starting to arrive in Ukraine from Moldova, Hungary, and Poland.

“This war is brutal and high-intensity,” says Stokes. “Sending surgical teams to do hands-on medical work will be challenging, but we are actively looking at what could be possible. Even distributing supplies to hospitals will be hard. We know it has taken time, but we are scaling up fast, and these are the much-needed first steps as we build our concrete medical response.”