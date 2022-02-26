Mr. Martin Griffiths USG/ERC on Humanitarian Situation in Ukraine

Press Conference by Mr. Martin Griffiths, USG for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.

In the coming days, we will launch two coordinated emergency appeals in response to Ukraine’s escalating humanitarian needs – including rising internal displacement – and the needs of people seeking refuge in countries neighbouring Ukraine.

All humanitarian partners need safe, unimpeded access to conflict-affected areas. As always, our humanitarian response is guided by humanity, neutrality, operational independence and impartiality.

See the video statement here