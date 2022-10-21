More Than 3 Million Liters of Safe Water in Ukraine

Water Mission has been responding to the crisis in Ukraine since the conflict started in February. This August, we produced nearly 800,000 gallons (3 million liters) of safe water for impacted people in Ukraine. This milestone was only possible with support from generous friends like you.

Shipments of emergency water treatment equipment and water purification supplies over the past several months have allowed the continuous flow of clean, safe water in multiple cities throughout Ukraine. We have installed 30 safe water systems in four different cities. We plan to install another 10 systems by December.

“Recently, a city of 40,000 people had its municipal water system destroyed,” reported Josh Burns, Water MIssion’s disaster response team lead. “Within 48 hours, our team had safe water flowing for those in need.”

In Mykolaiv, two reverse osmosis (RO) systems provide nearly 800 gallons (3,000 liters) of safe water per hour. The Ukrainian Red Cross Society relies on these systems to fill water trucks and deliver safe water throughout the city. Smaller RO systems are located at public access points, such as churches and healthcare facilities, where men, women, and children can retrieve clean, safe water day and night.

“Each system provides people with a source of hope and consistency in a time of chaos,” Josh shared.

Our teams have also assembled and distributed hygiene kits for refugees fleeing the conflict and those displaced inside Ukraine. These kits are stocked with sanitary supplies to help people stay healthy.

In partnership with local churches and organizations, Water Mission has printed bibles and trauma healing materials in Ukrainian. These resources help ministry leaders share God’s love with those experiencing tremendous loss.