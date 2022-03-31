As more than 2 million people from Ukraine seek safety in Poland, an IRC survey of almost 500 people finds 90% do not have enough cash to meet needs beyond one month

Warsaw, Poland, March 30, 2022 — In an IRC-led survey of 497 people who have fled the war in Ukraine to Poland, the IRC has found that less than 10% of people surveyed reported having access to sufficient cash to meet the basic needs of their family for more than one month.

The IRC mapped 28 service providers across Warsaw, Krakow, Lublin and Wroclaw as part of its rapid needs assessment and found that available assistance focused primarily on food and non-food distribution points, information points, and shelters. However, cash assistance is vital for the millions displaced, particularly as the windfall of support for those fleeing the conflict subsides, and it is likely we will see a depletion of available services

IRC's evidence and experience over time and across multiple crises shows that cash assistance is one of the most cost-effective and efficient ways to meet the needs of people affected by crises.The IRC is using findings from its recent assessment to scale up its cash assistance to people in need by focusing on delivering cash support families that are displaced in Poland. Providing cash to families allows them to purchase what they need directly from functioning markets, not only giving them the right to choose what they and their families need most, but also supporting local economies and markets.

Heather Macey, IRC Poland Team Lead, said,

"The overwhelming majority of refugees from Ukraine are women, children and the elderly. If they have managed to carry any physical cash out of the country, it is almost always Ukrainian currency which has plummeted in value since the war began. Having been displaced, most have been cut off from their source of income, severely limiting their ability to buy what they need.

"So far, refugee families arriving in Poland have had their basic needs met but, as time passes and volunteer support is strained, their needs will increase and services to meet those needs will decline. Food and shelter are just part of an emergency response; cash support is a vital tool. When delivered alongside other social services, it also strengthens the overall protective environment for families, so they have the ability to decide and access what they need most.

"Direct cash assistance will be a stop-gap for families who have not yet registered within the Polish system or have not yet started receiving financial assistance from the government. The IRC's partnerships with existing service providers and reception centers across Poland will ensure that services can continue, that volunteers are supported, and that families have the resources they so urgently need to survive."

The IRC is partnering with a variety of financial service providers to distribute digital cash or pre-paid cards to refugees who have been forced to flee their homes inside Ukraine or to neighboring countries. These cards or digital wallets will empower refugee families to obtain the goods and services they need while stimulating local economies in Poland.

The IRC launched an immediate emergency response to the conflict in Ukraine and has been working with partners in Poland and Ukraine since February 2022. The IRC is supporting partners in Ukraine to provide evacuation services to people trapped by the conflict and deliver essential items to those forced to flee, including blankets, sleeping bags, warm clothes, and cash assistance. In Poland, the IRC is working with partners to deliver cash assistance, provide critical information through an existing hotline, offering legal counseling and psychological support to people dealing with trauma. The IRC is also working to help people displaced by the conflict access essential services through social workers, interpreters and cultural assistants.