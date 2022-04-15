More than 100,000 people in Kharkiv and Kharkivska Oblast have already received help from Ukrainian Red Cross

From the first days of the war, Kharkiv regional organization of Ukrainian Red Cross has been working hard without weekends and breaks to help as many people as possible.

More than 120 volunteers and employees of the organization every day deliver humanitarian aid to hospitals, to places where people are hiding from constant shelling (bomb shelters, metro, shelters) and to those who need help.

The organization delivers medicines, blankets, heaters, hygiene items, clothing, toys, diapers, water and food. Volunteers also continue to teach the people first aid skills.

We are close ♥️