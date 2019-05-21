Monitoring, Reporting and Responding to Attacks on Education in Ukraine - Guidance Note for the Ukraine Education Cluster staff and partners, 21 May 2019

1. Introduction

With the conflict in its fifth-year attacks on education are still common in the areas along the ‘contact line’ that divides Government controlled areas (GCA) and non-Government controlled areas (NGCA) in eastern Ukraine. During 2018 alone, the Ukraine Education Cluster has received reports regarding 16 conflictrelated incidents resulting in physical damages to school infrastructure, 50 education facilities that have been temporarily closed, 11 cases of military presence in close vicinity to the education facilities and 5 other incidents resulting in death, injuries or threat of death or injuries to students, education personnel or parents.

Attacks on schools and hospitals during conflict is one of the six grave violations identified and condemned by the UN Security Council. The six grave violations form the basis of the Council’s architecture to monitor, report and respond to abuses suffered by children in times of war via the Monitoring and Reporting Mechanism (MRM). At the moment there is no established MRM in Ukraine.

In the absence of MRM, the Ukraine Education Cluster engages in the monitoring of attacks on education in Ukraine to inform the response to the needs resulting from the attacks and support robust advocacy of the Ukraine Education Cluster partners.