MoH received humanitarian aid: vaccines, medicines, dosimeters

he Ministry of Health of Ukraine continues to receive humanitarian aid from governments and ministries of different countries, and international organizations. This week, assistance was received from the Government Agency for Strategic Reserves of Poland, the Government of Germany, the Slovakia Hub, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the “Humanitarian Initiatives” Charity Foundation, and the IAEA.

Ukraine received:

respirators, masks – 330 pallets;

Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine – 100,800 doses;

GCFLU influenza vaccine – 30,000 doses;

medical clothing, masks, medical devices – 50 pallets;

masks – 198 pallets;

infectocillin – 5 pallets;

dosimeters – 260 pcs.

“Ukraine demonstrates an unbreakable spirit and therefore is already winning, liberating its territories. Thus, more and more of our citizens are returning to normal life, and many of them need medical assistance. We thank our partners for their determination and perseverance, we thank them for every saved life!” said Deputy Minister of Health in charge of digital development Maria Karchevych.

To remind, last week MoH partners delivered refrigerated trucks, incubators, laptops, medicines and vaccines.