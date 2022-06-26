Missile strikes on residential areas of Kyiv, Ukraine: world leaders can not look away

Sunday 26 June 2022 – There have been several missile strikes on residential areas of Kyiv, Ukraine, this morning, including reports of a kindergarten being hit and reports of a child injured.

Pete Walsh, Country Director for Save the Children in Ukraine, said: “Four months since the escalation of conflict started, children and families in Ukraine are still waking up to aerial bombardments. Children should wake up on a Sunday morning looking forward to spending the day with their families or playing with their friends.

“It is all the more worrying to see this in Kyiv, which has been a place of relative calm for several weeks.

“The immense physical and emotional harm this war is having on children is unimaginable. The number of civilian casualties has surpassed 10,000, including more than 800 children[i].

“As the G7 gathers in Germany today, this should be a wake-up call to world leaders not to look away. There is still no safe place for children in Ukraine, and leaders must do everything they can to end this conflict.”

ENDS

[i] Ukraine: civilian casualty update 24 June 2022 | OHCHR

For more information or interview requests please contact:

Emily Wight, Emily.Wight@savethechildren.org;

Our media out of hours (BST) contact is media@savethechildren.org.uk / +44(0)7831 650409

Please also check our Twitter account @Save_GlobalNews for news alerts, quotes, statements and location Vlogs.