The Ministry of Social Policy for the third time submitted a list of vulnerable people to receive financial aid to the UNHCR

The Ministry of Social Policy, as part of the memorandum with the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), submitted a list of applications for the payment of financial assistance to 130,000 vulnerable people -- pensioners who are not displaced but in need of support, and who have already registered an application for financial assistance from international organizations on the eDopomoga platform.

This is the third list provided to the UNHCR as part of the memorandum. According to the previous lists submitted on 12 May 2022 and 26 June 2022, cash assistance has already been paid by UNHCR to 143,338 people.

To date, 2,545,645 people are included in the lists compiled by the Ministry of Social Policy and submitted to various international organizations, out of which 901,052 people have already received cash assistance.

Vulnerable groups of people, in particular people with disabilities, pensioners, single parents raising children on their own, and low-income families are prioritized among the people who receive assistance.

We remind you that in order to access the cash assistance, people who fit the criteria need to register directly through the eDopomoga platform. The platform eDopomoga has three directions of support for Ukrainians: state, volunteer and international. International aid provides an opportunity to submit an application for financial support from international organizations. For its part, the Ministry of Social Policy verifies the applicant's data using existing state information registers and databases, which allows international organizations to receive verified information about the person.

Please note that after the transfer of payment lists, international organizations carry out an additional check to prevent duplication of payments, in order to ensure access to this assistance for those who need it.

