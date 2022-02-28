Ministry of Internal Affairs Press release 27 February 2022

The first transport of humanitarian aids, collected on the Romanian Government Platform – “Ukraine, together we help more”, left Bucharest, this evening, towards Siret.

In order to help the Ukrainian people, severely affected by the Russian military aggression, the Romanian Government together with the civil society has started joint actions for the supplying medical and subsistence products for the Ukrainian citizens.

A first convoy, consisting of 3 trucks from the GIES endowment facility, left for Siret Customs, from Suceava County, in order to provide the Ukrainian authorities with medicines and medical equipment (hospital beds, medical devices).

The next shipment will take place tomorrow and contains basic materials and food.

The Romanian government supports the efforts of civil society and will continue to be involved in facilitating the transmission of all mobilized aids to the Ukrainian people.