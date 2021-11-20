The Ministry of Education and Science is implementing a school safety assessment tool developed by UNICEF [EN/UK]

A new online tool for monitoring the safety and comfort of schools, created by the Ministry of Education and Science in cooperation with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Ukraine, was presented to educational institutions on 17 November 17. The tool will be part of the national system of automated information complex of educational management (AICOM).

"A safe educational environment is one of the priorities of the Ministry of Education and Science. It is not only about compliance with sanitary norms and protected spaces, but also about ensuring a friendly environment, quality education, and equal opportunities. Increasing the number of schools with such an environment will improve communication between students and teachers, increase activity and allow students to feel better while learning. Assessing school safety is the first step towards creating an updated comfortable environment. A safe and child-friendly environment in schools is definitely something in demand today, given the measures to counter COVID-19. At the same time, the main criteria of self-assessment of schools within this tool directly correlate with the goals of the President’s Healthy Nation Programme,” said Artur Seletskyi, Deputy Minister for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitization.

“The data provided in the database of the education management information system AICOM can be supplemented with new dimensions, which is an added value for the educational analysis of the Ministry of Education and Science.

We thank UNICEF for this product and look forward to further fruitful cooperation in the development of this software in the near future,” he added.

The Express Assessment tool developed within the concept of Safe and Child-Friendly School makes it possible to assess the following indicators:

sanitary conditions in a school (availability of fresh drinking water, clean and warm toilets, affordable and healthy food, etc.);

equal opportunities for all students , regardless of their sex, social status, cultural background, religion or health status;

quality of the educational process (whether the learning system promotes the development of skills and abilities in all areas, students are provided with curricula and programmes according to their age, individual needs of students are taken into account, conditions are created for introduction of various styles of learning, support of active learning and development of critical thinking, learning information technologies, competent and motivated teachers helping children to develop life skills);

protection and care of students (interests of students are considered, students are protected from risky behaviours, emergencies of natural, man-made or social origin);

involvement of students, families and local communities (an educational institution values ​​and encourages the participation of parent committees and school self-government in the planning of school activities; it also provides educational services to the adults and serves as an educational centre of the community).

«School is one of the most important institutions in our lives. This where we learn and grow and take our first steps towards the adult world. Every child deserves to attend a school which is caring and where everyone is treated with respect and feels safe. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect education of children worldwide, we need to rethink our understanding of what a safe school is and how we can secure it for every child. This online tool attempts to equip school administrations with a mechanism for identifying gaps and addressing them. We believe that it will help to improve the school environment, to keep the schools open, and make them a place where every child can reach their full potential». - says Michaela Bayer, UNICEF Ukraine Deputy Representative.

The results of the evaluation enable determining the strengths and weaknesses of a school, and to subsequently plan measures for improvement.

Modeling of the concept of a safe and child-friendly school took place during 2017-2021 in one hundred pilot schools in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. The participating schools managed to:

increase trust in educational institutions at the community level;

strengthen partnerships between the authorities, students, parents and study groups;

document that children felt that they are heard by adults, and also children realized how their suggestions are implemented in practice rather than put on shelves;

increase social activity of children, their interest in school life;

promote the practice of nonviolent communication among students;

make sure that teachers have acquired project management skills;

increase the use of interactive technologies, revive the exchange of professional experience.

UNICEF and the Ministry of Education and Science are about to spread the experience of participating schools to all general secondary schools in Ukraine. To this end, national trainers will be trained and a standard training curriculum for practicing psychologists, social workers and heads of institutions will be developed.

Subsequently, national trainers will conduct training according to a standard curriculum, modeling the concept of a safe and child-friendly school for professionals in educational institutions.

To be able to use the online tool and conduct monitoring, the schools should register on the AICOM platform.

Note: the Ministry of Education and Science is working with its partners to improve security of schools located in the conflict area in eastern Ukraine.

