Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine to strengthen agriculture sector with UNDP support [EN/UK]

UNDP and the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine will cooperate to strengthen Ukraine’s agriculture sector in carbon farming development, promotion of access to green financing, digitalization of agriculture, and export potential

Kyiv, 22 August 2022 – The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine to cooperate on increasing the competitiveness of Ukraine’s agriculture sector.

The cooperation will involve the development and promotion of digital tools, improving access to green financing for Ukrainian agriculture producers, and promoting environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles of management.

UNDP interim Resident Representative in Ukraine Manal Fouani pointed out that this strategic collaboration with the Ministry of Agrarian Policy was only the latest of UNDP’s efforts to further strengthen Ukraine’s agriculture recovery in an inclusive, equal, and smart manner.

“It is impressive that the ministry is keen to continuously enhance Ukraine’s agricultural sector, even in wartime, through a ground-breaking partnership with UNDP,” Fouani said.

“This partnership will bring better access to green financing and digital tools, low-carbon technologies and carbon markets. Our joint efforts will contribute to the green recovery pathways in Ukraine, while ensuring the role of agriculture in the Nationally Determined Contribution of Ukraine to the Paris Agreement. Most importantly, our partnership will help Ukraine retain its position as one of the key agriculture suppliers worldwide.”

Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine for digital development, digital transformations and digitalization Denis Bashlyk said the expanded partnership with UNDP would help the agriculture sector recover from the impacts of war.

“Before the war we were one of the biggest exporters of wheat, corn and oil,” said Bashlyk. “After Russia launched full-scale war, the world understood that without Ukraine, the world’s food security is threatened. Many countries ended up in difficult conditions, in some countries we can see high inflation rates, and what is worse, millions of people have ended up on the brink of starvation.”

The deputy minister emphasized that currently the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine prioritizes the implementation of state support programmes, the use of modern irrigation systems by agricultural producers, and the prompt resolution of logistical issues in agriculture.

According to the MoU, both parties will pursue and implement climate-smart approaches, tools and technologies to support low-carbon models of agricultural development. The cooperation will aim to elaborate and introduce state programmes for pilot projects to enhance the access of agricultural producers to green financing, elaborate logistics solutions facilitating transportation of produce to other countries. The agreement also focuses on supporting organic agriculture development, and compliance with sustainability criteria in accordance with Renewable Directive (EU) 2018/2001 and Action Plan on the implementation of Association Agreement.

The cooperation should contribute to more inclusive strategies for ecological recovery with innovative sources of financing, which bolster women’s economic empowerment.

