Mental Health & Psychosocial Support Rapid Situational Analysis Ukraine—Kyiv, Odessa & Lviv (April 2022)

It is important to acknowledge that this rapid situational analysis report on the Ukrainian humanitarian context and related MHPSS impact and needs was carried out under very challenging and restricted conditions. Limitations included:

• varying levels of geographic access, due to identified organizational program locations, the sheer size of the country and the security context given the ongoing war;

• limited time, as efforts were made to collect preliminary data within a two-week period, to inform program start-up; and

• the need to take into consideration the number and diversity of community members engaged, many of whom were prioritizing basic needs, and the timing and appropriateness of arranging focus-group discussions.

Furthermore, given that Ukraine is still an active war zone, with well-documented deliberate targeting of health and mental health facilities, some information cannot be shared publicly at this time. Therefore, we are sharing as much as is possible while prioritizing the safety and security of such facilities. Finally, as the humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate, with increasing evidence of more widescale destruction, atrocities and war crimes, it is important to note that the findings presented are accurate to our knowledge at the time of this assessment.

The situation and related needs will likely evolve, so future assessments will be crucial. We kindly ask readers to take all of these considerations into account while reviewing this report.