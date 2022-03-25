Mental health lifeline launches for families in Ukraine [EN/UK]

Mental health support groups for teenagers and parents whose lives have been devastated by the war in Ukraine have been launched by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), together with the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Institute of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and the All-Ukrainian Public Center "Volunteer".

The PORUCH project connects psychologists with groups of parents and teens across Ukraine, offering offline and online sessions to help them deal with the trauma of war. Online meetings take place using Zoom, with each group consisting of no more than 10 participants and a host psychologist. Participation is free and the time of the meetings will be discussed with each participant.

During the meetings, adolescents will have the opportunity to share their worries about the war with a community of people who support and understand each other. They will also learn about ways to help themselves, their relatives and close friends during difficult times. Click here to fill out the application.

PORUCH psychologists also help parents, who need to take care of their own mental health as well as their children, adding to the pressure. According to the experts, any kind of support is crucial for them.

Adult participants will discuss how to help themselves and their loved ones, and learn how to cope with emotions during difficult times. They will also learn how to alleviate pain, how to adapt to new living situations, how to plan their lives in times of uncertainty and where to find resources. To join the community, click here.

The project employs professional psychologists and specialists with the skills to help those who have survived the war. If you are a psychologist and would like to join the team, please view the requirements and fill out the application here.

The project's website was developed with the support of BetterMe, a Ukrainian company that creates products for health and fitness.

Media Contacts

Olha Pryshko

Communications Specialist

UNICEF in Ukraine

Tel: +38 095 934 62 41

Email: opryshko@unicef.org