Mental Health and Psychosocial Support, Humanitarian Response in Ukraine and Neighbouring Countries [EN/UK]

Mental Health and Psychosocial support, Humanitarian Response in Ukraine and Neighbouring Countries, is made available by the IASC Reference Group on Mental Health and Psychosocial Support in Emergency Settings (IASC RG MHPSS).

Resources available in English, Hungarian, Latvian, Lithuanian, Polish, Romanian, Russian, Slovakian and Ukrainian.

To submit any relevant resource missing from this overview or to request information please send an email to IASC MHPSS RG at: mhpss.refgroup@gmail.com.

To submit activities for the mapping of activities in Ukraine and neighbouring countries, please contact Valeria Florez\ at: valeria@mhpss.net with mhpss.refgroup@gmail.com in the copy.