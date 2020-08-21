Medical facilities in Donetsk Oblast receive oxygen equipment thanks to EU and UN

Eighteen hospitals in Donetsk Oblast have received oxygen equipment that will help improve the health of severely ill patients, including those with COVID-19

Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, 20 August 2020 -- The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine has transferred 50 specialized oxygen concentrators worth U.S. $25,000 to 18 medical facilities in Donetsk Oblast.

The oxygen concentrators (output rate 5 litres per minute) are designed for providing effective oxygen therapy. These special devices separate oxygen from ambient air and then provide high concentrations of oxygen (more than 90 percent), which is immensely important for supporting patients suffering from the type of respiratory disorders that accompany the COVID-19 disease.

The coordinator of the Local Governance and Decentralisation Reform Component of the UN Recovery and Peacebuilding Programme, Olena Ruditch, noted that mortality rates in Ukraine are currently growing rapidly.

"Amidst the pandemic, providing direct support to doctors and vital equipment to health care facilities are now one of the main priorities of our programme's activities," Ms. Ruditch said.

Maryna Korneeva, the deputy head of the Department of Strategic Health Development and Provision of Medicines of the Department of Organisation and Development of Medical Care of the Department of Health of the Donetsk Oblast State Administration, said: "Equipping state medical institutions with modern oxygen concentrators is a significant contribution to enhancing the provision of high-quality health services, and it will also contribute to enhancing resilience of the health care system, especially during the pandemic."

The oxygen concentrators were provided to hospitals in Dobropillia, Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Mariinka, Mariupol, Myrnohrad, Novohrodivka, Selydove, Sloviansk and Soledar, the urban-type settlement Velyka Novosilka, and to Volnovakha and Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast, under the UN Recovery and Peacebuilding Programme, with financial support from the European Union, to meet the key needs of Donetsk Oblast health facilities in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak.

It is planned to transfer another 50 concentrators soon for the needs of medical institutions in Luhansk Oblast.

Background

The United Nations Recovery and Peacebuilding Programme (UN RPP) is being implemented by four United Nations agencies: the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women), the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

Thirteen international partners support the Programme: the European Union (EU), the European Investment Bank (EIB), the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, and the governments of Canada, Denmark, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden, Switzerland & the UK.

