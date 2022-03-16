Medical Aid Reaches Ukrainian Hospitals, Besieged Communities

Medical aid from Direct Relief, including treatment for battle wounds and trauma care, continued arriving in Ukraine this week.

On March 15, the Ukrainian NGO Charity Fund Modern Village and Town distributed 13 pallets of medical aid to locations in Central Ukraine, including a local hospital that provides ambulatory care in the region (the specific location is being withheld for security reasons).

Antibiotics, surgical supplies, mental health medications and chronic disease medications reached the hospital, as well as oxygen concentrators for patients needing respiratory support, including those recovering from Covid-19. Charity Fund Modern Village and Town also distributed Direct Relief-provided inhalers for asthma and other respiratory conditions and personal care products to people displaced by the conflict.

The shipment is just one of a series of significant medical donations to arrive in-country, with Direct Relief scaling up exponentially to meet the medical needs resulting from the ongoing conflict.

DIRECT RELIEF'S RESPONSE

Detailed below are humanitarian medical aid deliveries that have been completed or are in transit to Ukraine, which total 200 pallets and 104,054.2 lbs. (47,198.19 Kgs or 52 tons) of medications, medical equipment, and medical supplies.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Health requested and approved each item from Direct Relief, including those that have arrived and will arrive in Ukraine.

Direct Relief's extensive medical donations delivered during the first two weeks following the onset of war have been mobilized from Direct Relief's distribution centers in the U.S. and Europe, and other European locations.

DELIVERED

57 Pallets of Medicines and medical supplies to Ukraine

March 9: 24 pallets containing diabetes and cardiovascular medications, asthma medications, respiratory drugs, & oncology medications were delivered to the Ukrainian Ministry of Health from within Europe.

March 7: 13 pallets holding oxygen concentrators, emergency first responder backpacks, family hygiene kits, Proventil inhalers (for asthma) and an emergency health kit containing pre-packed emergency medicines and medical supplies for hospital-level emergency care arrived in Ukraine and is being used by local medical responders.

March 4: 20 pallets of emergency first responder backpacks holding trauma and first aid supplies such as bandages, tourniquets, gauze, trauma shears, drugs, and personal safety gear were delivered to the Ministry of Health in Ukraine.

IN TRANSIT

143 Pallets of Medical Aid to Ukraine

12 pallets containing 200 medical O2 concentrators (10L units) to support COVID and other emergency hospital care are being trucked from Direct Relief's distribution center in Europe.

An airlift has departed the US for Ukraine with 67 pallets of emergency medications and supplies, including wound care, antibiotics, analgesics, primary care medicines, chronic medications, personal protective gear, and maternal and child health supplies.

52 pallets of IV antibiotics, Type-2 Diabetes medications, and hypothyroidism medications being staged for Ukraine at Direct Relief's European distribution center.

SCHEDULED

Multiple Aid Shipments Bound for Ukraine