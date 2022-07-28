Media advisory: Briefing by United Nations agencies on the humanitarian response to support people impacted by the war in Ukraine

WHO:

Saviano Abreu, United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA)

Viktoriia Mykhalchuk, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)

Alona Zubchenko, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA)

Brett Moore, United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR)

Varvara Zhluktenko, International Organization for Migration (IOM)

WHAT:

Update on the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Ukraine and overview of the efforts undertaken by aid organizations to support people impacted by the war.

WHEN:

29 July 2022, at 11 a.m. (EET)

WHERE:

Media Center Ukraine, 8/16 Khmelnytskoho St., Kyiv, and online.

While the world’s attention is moving elsewhere, millions of people in Ukraine continue to wake up every day to see their families and loved ones killed, their houses and cities bombed, and their capacity to provide for themselves compromised by the destruction caused by the war. Over the last month, fighting and hostilities have further intensified across the entire front line, with clashes and attacks taking a heavy toll on civilians living in cities that have recently changed control. The United Nations and humanitarian partners in Ukraine are working day and night to support those whose lives have been torn apart by the war, Still, insecurity and impediments imposed by the parties to the conflict are preventing aid workers from reaching areas where people need assistance the most.

During this media briefing, OCHA will draw attention to the deteriorating situation in large parts of the country, particularly in the eastern and southern regions, as well as the challenges faced by aid organizations to support affected people. FAO will inform about the impact of the war on food production, including how recent attacks which destroyed a high number of farms can impact food security in the country. UNFPA will explain how the war is impacting the most vulnerable groups, including elderly women, while UNHCR and IOM will inform about how the war continues to force people from their homes in the east at the same time as millions struggle to get back to their houses in other parts of Ukraine. The UN agencies will give concrete examples of the work undertaken by the humanitarian community to support the people affected.

The briefing can be followed online in English and Ukrainian, or at the Media Center Ukraine, in Kyiv.