Media advisory: Briefing on the impact of four months of war on the lives of the people of Ukraine and efforts undertaken by the United Nations to support them

WHO:

Osnat Lubrani, Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine - Esteban Sacco, Head of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Ukraine (OCHA)

Kate Newton, Deputy Emergency Coordinator, World Food Programme (WFP Ukraine)

Matilda Bogner, Head of the Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine - Murat Sahin, Representative, UNICEF Ukraine - Pierre Vauthier, Ukraine Designated Responsible Officer, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)

WHAT:

Update on the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Ukraine following four months of war and overview of the efforts undertaken by aid organizations to support people impacted by the hostilities.

WHEN:

30 June 2022, at 12.30 p.m. (EET)

WHERE

Media Center Ukraine, 8/16 Khmelnytskoho St., Kyiv, and online.

The more than four months of Russia’s war on Ukraine has created an alarming humanitarian situation across the country, particularly in the eastern Donbas region. Hostilities show no signs of abating, as proven by the last days’ intense wave of airstrikes and shelling, which, once again, has left dozens of civilians killed or injured, and homes, health facilities, a mall, and other civilian infrastructure damaged.

The United Nations and humanitarian partners in Ukraine have provided life-saving assistance to nearly 9 million people since the war started. However, despite consistent and insistent engagement to negotiate access, humanitarians have been prevented from reaching areas where people desperately need support.

During this media briefing, the Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine, Osnat Lubrani, will bring more information about the deteriorating situation, the needs of the people affected and the challenges faced by humanitarians in Ukraine to support those in need. Representatives from five UN agencies in Ukraine will answer questions about their work to make sure people whose lives have been upturned by the war can receive the help they need to survive.

The briefing can be followed online in English and Ukrainian, or at the Media Center Ukraine, in Kyiv.