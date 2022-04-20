Media Advisory: Briefing on the humanitarian crisis due to the war in Ukraine and the response undertaken by the UN and Partners

WHO: Amin Awad, United Nations Crisis Coordinator for Ukraine Osnat Lubrani, Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine Karolina Lindholm Billing, UNHCR’s Representative in Ukraine Tetiana Stawnychy, President of Caritas Ukraine

WHAT: Update on the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Ukraine and overview of the efforts undertaken by aid organizations to support people impacted by the war; announcement of a new financial allocation by the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund.

WHEN: 21 April 2022, at 3.30 p.m. (EET)

WHERE: Ukraine Media Centre, in Lviv, Ukraine, with remote connection with the Crisis Coordinator from Kyiv

Nearly two months of intense and escalating hostilities in Ukraine continue to have horrific consequences for civilians and cause grave humanitarian needs across the country. Massive devastation in urban centres and the destruction of civilian infrastructure have made life unbearable for millions of people and severely disrupted vital services, especially access to water and health care. Since 24 February, almost 5 million people have been forced to leave Ukraine and seek refuge in other countries, and another 7.1 million people are now internally displaced, trying to find safety far from their homes.

During this media briefing, the United Nations Crisis Coordinator for Ukraine, Amin Awad, will draw attention to the deteriorating situation in large parts of the country, particularly in the eastern and southern regions, as well as efforts undertaken by aid organizations to support affected people. The Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine, Osnat Lubrani, will announce a new allocation of the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund to support the UN and our NGO partners in the country working around the clock to reach more and more people every day. Karolina Lindholm, from the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), and Tetiana Stawnychy, President of the national NGO Caritas, will give concrete examples of the work they are doing to provide life-saving assistance to the people od Ukraine, in close cooperation and coordination with central and local authorities, local communities and volunteers doing incredible work across the country.

The briefing can be followed online in English and Ukrainian, and the link will be shared by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) via Twitter on the day of the event.