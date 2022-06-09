MdM responds to the emergency in Ukraine (8 June 2022)

Summary

To respond to the urgent needs of the most vulnerable population in Chernivtsi and Dnipro oblasts, MdM is launching mobile outreach units to cover the Collective Centers for IDPs. The provision of direct health services remains our priority, also MdM continues to provide remote SRH consultations to people in need, having conducted 207 online consultations as of now. In Chernivtsi oblast, since April 14th, MdM outreach team has started to conduct daily visits to consult patients and provide essential medical services. The outreach team consisting of a family doctor, a nurse, and a psychologist have already provided services for 1025 IDPs. The mobile outreach team ensures access to comprehensive primary healthcare, including preventive and curative care, diagnostic procedures, distribution of free medication, awareness raising sessions, and referrals to the secondary level of healthcare for the most vulnerable populations. MdM is planning to launch a similar approach of the outreach team in Makariv rayon, Kyiv oblast, to provide healthcare support in the de-occupied territories, where the health care system has been significantly affected by military operations. The mobile outreach team consisting of a midwife and a psychologist has started working in Dnipro and has already provided MHPSS and SRH services to 250 IDPs. MdM has signed the Memorandum of Cooperation with the YaMariupol Center and plans comprehensive cooperation on direct health care provision for IDPs from Mariupol. After needs assessments, MdM MHPSS outreach team started to provide direct psychological support services in Bucha rayon, Kyiv oblast, and has already provided services to 135 people. MdM signed Memoranda of Understanding and Cooperation with Irpin Primary Health Care Facility and Hostomel Primary Health Care Facilities. MdM MHPSS team started providing MHPSS services from the 1st of June in Irpin and Hostomel. In order to scale up and extend operational presence in Kharkiv oblast, MdM is deploying an exploratory mission in early June. Meanwhile, the Memoranda of Understanding with both oblast and city levels are at the stage of negotiations. MdM psychologist in Kharkiv continues to provide individual and group consultations.

29 health facilities and collective centers assisted ;

266,881 people reached;

111 assessments conducted

938 consultations provided by doctors and midwives

591 individual consultations provided by psychologists

979 people supported through group interventions