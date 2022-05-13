MdM responds to the emergency in Ukraine (11.05.2022)

Summary

Since February 24th, with the start of the full-fledged war and sharp rise of civilian casualties and sufferings, the situation with significant needs in Ukraine involving health, water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH); mental health and psychosocial support services (MHPSS); and gender-based violence (GBV) prevention and response require immediate coordinated response that will support and strengthen the leading role of the governmental efforts, which will combine both humanitarian and early recovery.

To respond to the urgent needs of the most vulnerable population in Chernivtsi and Dnipro oblasts, MdM is launching mobile outreach units to cover the collective centres of IDPs. The mobile outreach team ensures access to comprehensive primary healthcare, including preventive and curative care, free medication, awareness raising sessions, and referrals to the secondary level of healthcare for the most vulnerable populations.

Donations of Life-saving medications: 21 HFs assisted; 222,338 people reached; 87 assessments conducted.